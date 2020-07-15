Sign up
Photo 1908
Looking for nectar
Found this little butterfly going from flower to flower sipping on nectar.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
2
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
1908
photos
225
followers
0
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
15th July 2020 6:15am
Milanie
ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful with the surrounding flowers .
July 16th, 2020
