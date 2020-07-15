Previous
Next
Looking for nectar by fayefaye
Photo 1908

Looking for nectar

Found this little butterfly going from flower to flower sipping on nectar.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
522% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful with the surrounding flowers .
July 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise