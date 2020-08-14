Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1938
I'm not a GRASSHOPPER!
This is a katydid. I looks like a grasshopper but you call tell them apart because a katydid has long thin antennas!
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
2
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1938
photos
224
followers
0
following
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th August 2020 6:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Valerina
Impressive macro and so sharp!
August 15th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Nice find great details!
August 15th, 2020
