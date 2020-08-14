Previous
I'm not a GRASSHOPPER! by fayefaye
Photo 1938

I'm not a GRASSHOPPER!

This is a katydid. I looks like a grasshopper but you call tell them apart because a katydid has long thin antennas!
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Faye Turner

Valerina
Impressive macro and so sharp!
August 15th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Nice find great details!
August 15th, 2020  
