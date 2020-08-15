Sign up
Photo 1939
Can't help myself
It's almost impossible for me to pass a monarch and not take it's picture. I was down in the swampy area where the monarchs were feeding. So beautiful down there.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Melvina McCaw
Lovely!
August 16th, 2020
Marilyn G M
I feel the same!
August 16th, 2020
