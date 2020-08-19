Sign up
Photo 1943
Little friend
When you find a tiny from and a mushroom ... you just have to put them together.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
2
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1943
photos
224
followers
0
following
532% complete
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th August 2020 4:36am
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Great catch....fav !
August 19th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Just favtastic! Were you on 365 when Jason Daniels was uploading, he lived in Papua New Guinea and was very fond of frog photos and did a wonderful series of a frog on a tomato! Bizarre I know but very amusing.
August 19th, 2020
