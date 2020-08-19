Previous
Little friend by fayefaye
Photo 1943

Little friend

When you find a tiny from and a mushroom ... you just have to put them together.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Great catch....fav !
August 19th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Just favtastic! Were you on 365 when Jason Daniels was uploading, he lived in Papua New Guinea and was very fond of frog photos and did a wonderful series of a frog on a tomato! Bizarre I know but very amusing.
August 19th, 2020  
