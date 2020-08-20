Previous
Boo by fayefaye
Boo

I think these tiny little spiders are the coolest. I love how their eyes stand out even though they are so tiny!
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Super detail of this interesting looking little creature.
August 21st, 2020  
