Where the wild things grow by fayefaye
Photo 1945

Where the wild things grow

Down in the swampy area is where all the wild things grow. The monarchs are loving all the wild flowers. So pretty there with the evening light>
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous! I like how this shot shows the background flowers ( nice DOF)
August 21st, 2020  
