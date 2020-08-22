Previous
Next
Little Yellow Butterfly by fayefaye
Photo 1946

Little Yellow Butterfly

These little butterflies are so hard to photograph because they never stay still. I managed to quickly grab this photo before it took off!
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
533% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Beautiful!
August 22nd, 2020  
Myrna O'Hara ace
gorgeous, as usual !!
August 22nd, 2020  
Kate ace
Nice composition
August 22nd, 2020  
Kaylynn
Beautiful intriguing shot - nice colors, textures and lighting
August 22nd, 2020  
KV ace
Lovely butterfly and thistle.
August 22nd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot, Some are so hard to catch. Beautiful lighting as well
August 22nd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 22nd, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Great focus &details
August 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise