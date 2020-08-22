Sign up
Photo 1946
Little Yellow Butterfly
These little butterflies are so hard to photograph because they never stay still. I managed to quickly grab this photo before it took off!
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
7
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd August 2020 3:11am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
amyK
ace
Beautiful!
August 22nd, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
ace
gorgeous, as usual !!
August 22nd, 2020
Kate
ace
Nice composition
August 22nd, 2020
Kaylynn
Beautiful intriguing shot - nice colors, textures and lighting
August 22nd, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely butterfly and thistle.
August 22nd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot, Some are so hard to catch. Beautiful lighting as well
August 22nd, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 22nd, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Great focus &details
August 22nd, 2020
