Previous
Next
It's a SIGN! by fayefaye
Photo 1949

It's a SIGN!

The nights are getting cooler and so all the leaves will be changing colour. Yup ... this is a sign that fall will soon be on it's way!
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
533% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
lovely pop of colour
August 25th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty with the red leaf, colours are slowly changing here as well!
August 26th, 2020  
Lisa Savill ace
Love the detail and colour captured in the leaf.
August 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise