Photo 1949
It's a SIGN!
The nights are getting cooler and so all the leaves will be changing colour. Yup ... this is a sign that fall will soon be on it's way!
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
3
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1949
photos
224
followers
0
following
533% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th August 2020 4:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
lovely pop of colour
August 25th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty with the red leaf, colours are slowly changing here as well!
August 26th, 2020
Lisa Savill
ace
Love the detail and colour captured in the leaf.
August 26th, 2020
