Photo 1979
So tiny
Decided I would show you how small the little tree frog is that I found on my walk. So tiny ... so cute. Soon will being going into hibernation. I'll look for you next year little buddy! :)
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
2
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th September 2020 4:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Marilyn G M
so cute!
September 25th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
He looks ever so comfortable on your finger
September 25th, 2020
