So tiny by fayefaye
Photo 1979

So tiny

Decided I would show you how small the little tree frog is that I found on my walk. So tiny ... so cute. Soon will being going into hibernation. I'll look for you next year little buddy! :)
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Marilyn G M
so cute!
September 25th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
He looks ever so comfortable on your finger
September 25th, 2020  
