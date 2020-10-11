Sign up
Photo 1996
Jack came back
Heard that Jack was coming back so I went out with my camera this morning. He did a little dusting but I know that he can do better. LOL
I always love the leave with this touch of frost on the edges that Jack left
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
4
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1996
photos
222
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th October 2020 8:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Super colour combo with the frost
October 11th, 2020
Jean
ace
Stunning! Love, love it!
October 11th, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
ace
Gosh that is a sweet shot.
October 11th, 2020
Caterina
ace
Beautiful colors especially with that touch of ice. Fav
October 11th, 2020
