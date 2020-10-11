Previous
Next
Jack came back by fayefaye
Photo 1996

Jack came back

Heard that Jack was coming back so I went out with my camera this morning. He did a little dusting but I know that he can do better. LOL
I always love the leave with this touch of frost on the edges that Jack left
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Super colour combo with the frost
October 11th, 2020  
Jean ace
Stunning! Love, love it!
October 11th, 2020  
Myrna O'Hara ace
Gosh that is a sweet shot.
October 11th, 2020  
Caterina ace
Beautiful colors especially with that touch of ice. Fav
October 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise