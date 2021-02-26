Previous
Full Moon by fayefaye
Full Moon

I just love a full moon! It's just so beautiful. Decided to take it through the trees tonight!
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jay Holm ace
I like this composition and the colors are perfect.
February 27th, 2021  
Milanie ace
The snow moon - wish we had something besides full cloud coverage tonight. Nice shot
February 27th, 2021  
