Photo 2109
I hear something ???
Not sure what this grackle was trying to listen for ... but it looked quite strange. Lol
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th March 2021 5:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
