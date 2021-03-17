Previous
I hear something ??? by fayefaye
Photo 2109

I hear something ???

Not sure what this grackle was trying to listen for ... but it looked quite strange. Lol
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
