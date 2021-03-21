Previous
Good morning Mr. Coyote by fayefaye
Good morning Mr. Coyote

Feeling lucky to run into this coyote this morning. I haven't seen very much of him over the winter. Such a beautiful animal!
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful animal.
March 21st, 2021  
Brian Moody ace
Great capture
March 21st, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful capture. Love the light.
March 21st, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
He is looking good.
March 21st, 2021  
