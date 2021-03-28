Sign up
Photo 2119
When it rains
Perfect day to get a rain drop photo is on a rainy day. Love the way the other branches are in the droplets!
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
6
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
6
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th March 2021 2:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Stunning clear capture
March 29th, 2021
m.taylor
ace
Beautiful refractions. Very sharp.
March 29th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Incredible clarity and focus.
March 29th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Perfect
March 29th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Fabulous focus on the raindrops.
March 29th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Great shot. Love the reflections in the raindrops
March 29th, 2021
