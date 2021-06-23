Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2198
Outta HERE
I tried multiply times to photograph the little hoverfly in flight. Finally got something that I liked. I love that it went into the darkness and looks like it was heading towards the light!
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2198
photos
240
followers
0
following
602% complete
View this month »
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd June 2021 9:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
June 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close