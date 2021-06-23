Previous
Outta HERE by fayefaye
Photo 2198

Outta HERE

I tried multiply times to photograph the little hoverfly in flight. Finally got something that I liked. I love that it went into the darkness and looks like it was heading towards the light!

23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Faye Turner

Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
June 23rd, 2021  
