Stay right there by fayefaye
Photo 2241

Stay right there

I was hoping that the little chipmunk would stop so that I could get a photo of him on that rock with the pretty flowers behind him. Thank you Chippy! xo
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021  
