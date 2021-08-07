Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2242
Baby Muskrat
How cute is this little muskrat chewing on some of the weeds along the edge of the pond. It's amazing how quickly they learn to survive and feed themselves.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2242
photos
240
followers
0
following
614% complete
View this month »
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th August 2021 10:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
hmmm...... kinda cute ( as long as I don't think in my head they look like a rat! ;-). ) Great shot, love how he munch on the veggies.
August 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close