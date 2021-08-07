Previous
Next
Baby Muskrat by fayefaye
Photo 2242

Baby Muskrat

How cute is this little muskrat chewing on some of the weeds along the edge of the pond. It's amazing how quickly they learn to survive and feed themselves.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
614% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
hmmm...... kinda cute ( as long as I don't think in my head they look like a rat! ;-). ) Great shot, love how he munch on the veggies.
August 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise