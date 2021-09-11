Previous
WAKE UP!!! by fayefaye
WAKE UP!!!

Went to a farm this morning with the photo club. The rooster was kind enough to alert everyone that it was morning! Lol
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
