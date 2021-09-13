Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2273
The perfect reflection!
Went down to the pond to see if there was any wildlife there. Much to my surprise there was a basketball floating around. Well ... it made the perfect reflection!
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
3
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th September 2021 6:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh excellent! Well spotted.
September 14th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is a perfect reflection !
September 14th, 2021
Sue
ace
Well captured
September 14th, 2021
