The perfect reflection!

Went down to the pond to see if there was any wildlife there. Much to my surprise there was a basketball floating around. Well ... it made the perfect reflection!

13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Oh excellent! Well spotted.
September 14th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is a perfect reflection !
September 14th, 2021  
Sue ace
Well captured
September 14th, 2021  
