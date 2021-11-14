Previous
Next
American Gold Finch by fayefaye
Photo 2319

American Gold Finch

A sweet american gold finch was enjoying these flowers that have died off. I love the mono tone colours in this photo and the dof!
14th November 2021 14th Nov 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
635% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise