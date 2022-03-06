Previous
Dried flower by fayefaye
Dried flower

It felt like spring today. I found this little dried flower that made it through the winter season.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
