Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2378
The return
Love them or hate them ... they're back. The Canadian Geese!
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2378
photos
229
followers
0
following
651% complete
View this month »
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd March 2022 1:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Dang, that is one awesome shot of them .
March 23rd, 2022
Judy N
ace
Great shot - love the background!
March 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close