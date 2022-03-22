Previous
The return by fayefaye
Photo 2378

The return

Love them or hate them ... they're back. The Canadian Geese!
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Dang, that is one awesome shot of them .
March 23rd, 2022  
Judy N ace
Great shot - love the background!
March 23rd, 2022  
