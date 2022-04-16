Previous
Shining tail by fayefaye
Photo 2400

Shining tail

I love the way the little red squirrels tail was backlit from the sun
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love the back lighting
April 17th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fanatic light.
April 17th, 2022  
