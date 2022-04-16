Sign up
Photo 2400
Shining tail
I love the way the little red squirrels tail was backlit from the sun
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th April 2022 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Love the back lighting
April 17th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fanatic light.
April 17th, 2022
