I see you ... you see me by fayefaye
Photo 2399

I see you ... you see me

Spotted this coyote on my hike today. It stopped long enough for me to photograph it. Such a beautiful healthy coyote.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
