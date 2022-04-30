Previous
The chickadee by fayefaye
Photo 2414

The chickadee

Never tire of photographing these sweet little birds.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super how he sits on that skinny branch. Great DOF, to place him nicely in the foreground.
May 1st, 2022  
