I'm so pretty by fayefaye
Photo 2415

I'm so pretty

A photo of a loon from the other day I was down at the waterfront. Such a beautiful bird ... wish they didn't leave ... but I know they will all be gone soon.
1st May 2022

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
