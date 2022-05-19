Sign up
Photo 2433
The Oriole
You can't miss the oriole with it's bright orange and black body. The male colour is a lot more intense than the female but she is beautiful too.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
1
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th May 2022 3:39pm
Milanie
ace
Oh, what a beautiful shot - I don't get to see them often, but they do show up for a while in Arkansas. Super dof
May 20th, 2022
