The Oriole by fayefaye
The Oriole

You can't miss the oriole with it's bright orange and black body. The male colour is a lot more intense than the female but she is beautiful too.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Milanie ace
Oh, what a beautiful shot - I don't get to see them often, but they do show up for a while in Arkansas. Super dof
May 20th, 2022  
