Previous
Next
FERNS by fayefaye
Photo 2435

FERNS

Everything is so green and lush this time of year. I've always been drawn to the shape and patterns of ferns.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Simple yet so pretty those ferns. Beautifully captured.
May 22nd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning light.
May 22nd, 2022  
amyK ace
Lovely
May 22nd, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I agree with Laura, stunning light.
May 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise