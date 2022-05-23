Previous
Allium by fayefaye
Photo 2437

Allium

This is such a interesting flower. I love the way it bursts out with all these tiny little purple flowers. And then makes a ball shape like fireworks,
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
667% complete

