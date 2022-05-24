Previous
Next
Dandelion seeds by fayefaye
Photo 2438

Dandelion seeds

The Dandelion's have starting going to seed. One of my favourite subjects to photograph!
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Stunning macro!
May 25th, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
Wow, stunning!
May 25th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
what a close up! Stunning.
May 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise