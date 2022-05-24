Sign up
Photo 2438
Dandelion seeds
The Dandelion's have starting going to seed. One of my favourite subjects to photograph!
24th May 2022
24th May 22
3
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th May 2022 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Stunning macro!
May 25th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Wow, stunning!
May 25th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
what a close up! Stunning.
May 25th, 2022
