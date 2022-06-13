Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2455
Inside the magnolia flower
I really like the textures inside the magnolia flower. So pretty! Check out on black!
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
3
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th June 2022 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous
June 14th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
What beautiful shapes.
June 14th, 2022
amyK
ace
Gorgeous close up
June 14th, 2022
