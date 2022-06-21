Sign up
Photo 2462
Don't jump ... please don't jump
The teeny tiny little jumping spider. I find them to be fascinating and who could be scared of such a small little creature. Lol
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
2
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2462
photos
233
followers
0
following
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st June 2022 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
As long as I spot him first! Really nice dof and focusing
June 22nd, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like the brother to the one I found yesterday. You have a lovely soft background for him.
June 22nd, 2022
