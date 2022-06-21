Previous
Next
Don't jump ... please don't jump by fayefaye
Photo 2462

Don't jump ... please don't jump

The teeny tiny little jumping spider. I find them to be fascinating and who could be scared of such a small little creature. Lol
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
674% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
As long as I spot him first! Really nice dof and focusing
June 22nd, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like the brother to the one I found yesterday. You have a lovely soft background for him.
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise