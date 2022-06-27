Previous
Baby is sleepy by fayefaye
Baby is sleepy

How sweet is this baby gosling. Awe ... baby is tired!
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Barb ace
Love, love, LOVE it! So sweet! Fav
June 27th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Very sweet
June 28th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Such a sweet looking scene.
June 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
June 28th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
aww, too cute.
June 28th, 2022  
