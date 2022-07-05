Sign up
Photo 2476
Rainy days don't get me down
I don't mind some rainy days as it gets me out doing more droplet photos. Love doing these kinds of photos.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Carole G
ace
You're really good at them too. Must give it a go
July 6th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
The clarity is amazing.
July 6th, 2022
KWind
ace
LOVE!
July 6th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
You have really mastered this technique. Beautiful image.
July 6th, 2022
