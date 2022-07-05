Previous
Next
Rainy days don't get me down by fayefaye
Photo 2476

Rainy days don't get me down

I don't mind some rainy days as it gets me out doing more droplet photos. Love doing these kinds of photos.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
678% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
You're really good at them too. Must give it a go
July 6th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
The clarity is amazing.
July 6th, 2022  
KWind ace
LOVE!
July 6th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
You have really mastered this technique. Beautiful image.
July 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise