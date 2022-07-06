Sign up
Photo 2477
Hanging out with his buds ...
Hanging out with his buds ... flower buds that is. Lol How could I not take his photo when he looks so cute.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th July 2022 4:20pm
Islandgirl
ace
What an adorable close up!
July 7th, 2022
