Flowers within a flower by fayefaye
Photo 2483

Flowers within a flower

I love these flowers as the center is like a bouquet of flowers. So pretty!
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
Amazing details in those tiny center flowers
July 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Beautiful
July 13th, 2022  
Taffy ace
This is beautiful!
July 13th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely DOF.
July 13th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Very observant
July 13th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful.
July 13th, 2022  
