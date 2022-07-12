Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2483
Flowers within a flower
I love these flowers as the center is like a bouquet of flowers. So pretty!
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
6
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2483
photos
238
followers
0
following
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th July 2022 4:34pm
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Amazing details in those tiny center flowers
July 13th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Beautiful
July 13th, 2022
Taffy
ace
This is beautiful!
July 13th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely DOF.
July 13th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Very observant
July 13th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful.
July 13th, 2022
