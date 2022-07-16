Previous
Mosaic wings by fayefaye
Photo 2485

Mosaic wings

I just love the wings of a dragonfly. They remind me of a mosaic pattern.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture
July 17th, 2022  
