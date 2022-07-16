Sign up
Photo 2485
Mosaic wings
I just love the wings of a dragonfly. They remind me of a mosaic pattern.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th July 2022 2:41pm
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture
July 17th, 2022
365 Project
