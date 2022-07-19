Previous
The monarch by fayefaye
The monarch

I hadn't planned on taking any photos of monarchs but this only that was flying and landing on the yellow flowers was just so beautiful ... well ... I had to! :)
Faye Turner

My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Of course you had to! They are gorgeous and especially in combo on this yellow flower.
July 20th, 2022  
