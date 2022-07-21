Previous
Suit of Armour by fayefaye
Photo 2490

Suit of Armour

Grasshopper's always look like they are in a suit of armour. This on is hanging on pretty tight to that blade of grass!
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
