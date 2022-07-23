Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2492
Echinacea
So much detail in the unopened echinacea plant.
Such a beautiful flower!
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2492
photos
237
followers
0
following
682% complete
View this month »
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd July 2022 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
What a gorgeous close up
July 23rd, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
How beautiful
July 23rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome!! Love the detail and pov of this closeup.
July 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close