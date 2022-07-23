Previous
Echinacea by fayefaye
Photo 2492

Echinacea

So much detail in the unopened echinacea plant.
Such a beautiful flower!
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
What a gorgeous close up
July 23rd, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
How beautiful
July 23rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Awesome!! Love the detail and pov of this closeup.
July 23rd, 2022  
