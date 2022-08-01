Sign up
Photo 2499
Something creative
Sometimes you just can't seem to find something to photograph ... so you have to look a little harder ... and maybe you'll find something creative to photograph! :)
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
0
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2499
photos
238
followers
0
following
684% complete
View this month »
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st August 2022 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
