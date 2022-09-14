Previous
Cool seed head by fayefaye
Cool seed head

The goats beard seed head is such a cool plant. I never get tired of photographing it.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Shutterbug ace
Love the sharp contrast in this b&w image. It does have terrific structure.
September 15th, 2022  
