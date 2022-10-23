Previous
Let there be light by fayefaye
Let there be light

Love when there is a bit of fog and the sun rays shine through. Let there be light!
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely.
October 24th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Ethereal and Beautiful, Instant fav!
October 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture
October 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow absolutely stunning. fav.
October 24th, 2022  
Erika ace
Pretty shot. Very atmospheric.
October 24th, 2022  
