Photo 2562
Let there be light
Love when there is a bit of fog and the sun rays shine through. Let there be light!
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
5
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2562
photos
226
followers
0
following
701% complete
View this month »
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd October 2022 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely.
October 24th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Ethereal and Beautiful, Instant fav!
October 24th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture
October 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow absolutely stunning. fav.
October 24th, 2022
Erika
ace
Pretty shot. Very atmospheric.
October 24th, 2022
