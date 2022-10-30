Previous
Morning magic by fayefaye
Morning magic

It was foggy this morning and the sun was casting an orange glow in the park. It was early but a lady with her dog walked by and I was pretty happy about that!
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful, atmospheric capture
October 30th, 2022  
Mona ace
Wow, great one! Love the composition and the silhouette.
October 30th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
The glowing fog really does make this magical.
October 30th, 2022  
