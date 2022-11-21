Previous
Look Up by fayefaye
Photo 2581

Look Up

This is another photo from my walk yesterday. I took this one with my phone. I like the way the trees seem to be on an angle
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Mind blowing perspective
November 22nd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
This could be an etching. Fabulous.
November 22nd, 2022  
