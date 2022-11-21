Sign up
Photo 2581
Look Up
This is another photo from my walk yesterday. I took this one with my phone. I like the way the trees seem to be on an angle
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
2
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2581
photos
226
followers
0
following
707% complete
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
20th November 2022 1:49pm
Corinne C
ace
Mind blowing perspective
November 22nd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
This could be an etching. Fabulous.
November 22nd, 2022
