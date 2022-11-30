Previous
Red Heart by fayefaye
Red Heart

So I've been recovering from some wrist surgery ... so I haven't been able to do photography ... but I finally dusted off my tripod and decided to create one of those folded pages in a book photo. The red heart!
Faye Turner

Faye Turner

My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Megan ace
Turned out beautifully!
November 30th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. Hope this means your writs is healing well.
November 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Good to hear that you are doing welll. A stunning image to prove it.
November 30th, 2022  
