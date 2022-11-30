Sign up
Photo 2582
Red Heart
So I've been recovering from some wrist surgery ... so I haven't been able to do photography ... but I finally dusted off my tripod and decided to create one of those folded pages in a book photo. The red heart!
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th November 2022 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Megan
ace
Turned out beautifully!
November 30th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. Hope this means your writs is healing well.
November 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
Good to hear that you are doing welll. A stunning image to prove it.
November 30th, 2022
