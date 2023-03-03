Previous
And the beauty is back by fayefaye
And the beauty is back

We had a big snowstorm last night and I can't resist going back to this part of the forest to photograph it again. The sun was just starting to shine in the forest. Soon all the magic will be gone.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
The snow dresses beautifully the branches.
March 5th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
No footprints make this a unique photograph!
March 5th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Lovely, looks like several inches
March 5th, 2023  
