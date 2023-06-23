Sign up
Photo 2711
Living on the edge
I'm amazed how well the little milkweed bug can balance itself. It's on two skinny blades of grass. Pretty amazing really!
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
4
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2711
photos
217
followers
0
following
742% complete
View this month »
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd June 2023 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Brilliant
June 24th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent.
June 24th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Unbelievable! But I must believe 'cause it's Faye! fav
June 24th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow cool capture!
June 24th, 2023
365 Project
