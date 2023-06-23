Previous
Living on the edge by fayefaye
Photo 2711

Living on the edge

I'm amazed how well the little milkweed bug can balance itself. It's on two skinny blades of grass. Pretty amazing really!
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Dawn ace
Brilliant
June 24th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent.
June 24th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Unbelievable! But I must believe 'cause it's Faye! fav
June 24th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow cool capture!
June 24th, 2023  
