Previous
Photo 2712
Daisy droplets
It was a wet morning but I ventured out to see what I could photograph. I was lucky as this daisy was right behind the droplets. Usually I have to hold the flower and my camera but I only had to hold my camera. It was a lot easier.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
3
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2712
photos
217
followers
0
following
View this month »
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
24th June 2023 9:14am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Excellent capture of refracted light.
June 24th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh just look at all those tiny daisies!
June 24th, 2023
haskar
ace
Amazing capture.
June 24th, 2023
