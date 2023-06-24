Previous
Daisy droplets by fayefaye
Photo 2712

Daisy droplets

It was a wet morning but I ventured out to see what I could photograph. I was lucky as this daisy was right behind the droplets. Usually I have to hold the flower and my camera but I only had to hold my camera. It was a lot easier.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow...Excellent capture of refracted light.
June 24th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Oh just look at all those tiny daisies!
June 24th, 2023  
haskar ace
Amazing capture.
June 24th, 2023  
