Previous
Photo 2713
Hang on ladybug
All the little creepy crawlers are starting to return. Found this little lady bug today. Love the pop of colour it provides.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
25th June 2023 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
